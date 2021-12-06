India A vs South Africa A Live Streaming 3rd Test Day 1: How and where to watch IND A vs SA A Live Online

India A will lock horns with South Africa A in the third Test of the ongoing series starting December 6. The match will be played at the Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The first two games between the two cricketing nations concluded in a draw.

India A vs South Africa A 3rd Unofficial Test Date and Match Timing in IST

IND A vs SA A warm-up match will start at 01:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be held from December 06 to December 09.

India A vs South Africa A 3rd Unofficial Test Live TV Telecast

IND A vs SA A 3rd Unofficial Test match won’t be available for telecast on TV channels for fans in India. However, SuperSport will provide the live streaming of the match on their official YouTube channel. This live streaming, however, will be available without any commentary and limited field cameras. Fan Code will also present the live streaming of the match.

In South Africa

In South Africa, the DSTV Now app will provide the live streaming of IND A vs SA A 3rd Test.