IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Pollard misses out due to niggle; Ishan makes way for Rahul

Nicholas Pooran stepped out for the toss as stand-in captain and named Odean Smith as Pollard's replacement for the do-or-die match.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Ahmedabad Updated on: February 09, 2022 13:54 IST
Kieron Pollard
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Kieron Pollard.

Highlights

  • "Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle," Pooran said at the toss
  • India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan
  • India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday

Playing a do-or-die clash against India, West Indies suffered a setback before the start of the match as their captain Kieron Pollard couldn't make the field with a niggle of an injury. The captaincy duty was handed to Nicholas Pooran, who won the toss and opted to bowl here on Wednesday.

Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone change for the visitors.

"Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle," Pooran said at the toss.

India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.

Playing XI

India Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

(With inputs from PTI)

