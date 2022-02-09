IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Pollard misses out due to niggle; Ishan makes way for Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kieron Pollard.

Playing a do-or-die clash against India, West Indies suffered a setback before the start of the match as their captain Kieron Pollard couldn't make the field with a niggle of an injury. The captaincy duty was handed to Nicholas Pooran, who won the toss and opted to bowl here on Wednesday.

Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone change for the visitors.

"Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle," Pooran said at the toss.

India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday.

Playing XI

India Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

