IND vs SCO Live Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Scotland injury updates, probable playing XI

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Virat Kohli.

Their fate is still not in their own hands, India will again go for broke when they resume their battle for survival in the T20 World Cup in another must-win contest, against Scotland, here on Friday. Coming two days after the thrashing of Afghanistan, Scotland, for all their spunk and spirit in the T20 showpiece, provides their fancied opponents another great platform to win it big and boost their net run-rate while hoping that other results go their way.

Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance thanks to the back-to-back drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand inside eight days of the tournament proper.

Read full IND vs SCO preview: India aim winning spree against Scotland after victory over Afghanistan

Probable Playing XI

India KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Scotland Kyle Coetzer (c), R.Berrington, M.Cross (wk), G.Munsey, C.MacLeod, C.Greaves, M.Leask, J.Davey, B.Wheal, M.Watt, S.Shar.

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Rishabh Pant, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Leask, Ravichandran Ashwin (VC), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Watt.

Injury Updates

Varun Chakravarthy missed out on the last game due to an injury but there has been no further update on his availability for today's game. Scotland, on the other hand, have no injury updates.

India Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Scotland Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.