IND vs SA ODIs: Prithvi Shaw struggles with trust issues, posts cryptic Instagram story

IND vs SA ODIs: India and South Africa are currently contesting a three-match T20I series. Rohit Sharma and co. have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series and will want to clean sweep the visitors when they take the field against them in the third T20I. After the T20I series, India's World Cup squad will fly to Australia but the Proteas will continue with the ODI series against the blue brigade. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the squad for a three-match ODI series that is to be played. Since then Prithvi Shaw's name has been doing the rounds.

On October 2, 2022, the BCCI announced the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series which will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. Shreyas Iyer has been chosen as the vice-captain of the side. With all the heavyweights flying out to Australia for the T20 World Cup, Shaw might have expected a call-up but unfortunately, the result did not meet his expectations. Looking at the composition of the squad, it is a no-brainer that Shikhar Dhawan will open the Indian innings, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad also have been chosen for the same spot. The Delhi Capitals opener has been out of form for quite a long time now and the selectors haven't shown faith in him.

In his recent social media activity, Shaw is making pretty evident that he is heartbroken with things that have transpired and has also hinted about having trust issues. "Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless" read Pithvi's story which he posted on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram. The Mumbai-based batsman hasn't taken any names as of now and has been very subtle with his choice of words. Right now, two different Indian teams are playing across the globe and unfortunately, Prithvi doesn't seem to be in the scheme of things as far as the national team is concerned. Prithvi has been decent in the Indian Premier League and the domestic circuit, but things change drastically for him whenever he puts the Indian blues on. Right now things certainly are not going down his path and it seems that he will have to toil pretty hard to get back into the team.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@PRITHVISHAW)Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (ODI Series)

October 6, 1st ODI: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST October 9, 2nd ODI: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1.30 pm IST October 11, 3rd ODI: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1.30 pm IST

India's squad for ODIs against South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

