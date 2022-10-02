Shikhar Dhawan led India squad for ODI series against SA announced; Rajat Patidar and Mukesh called up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan | File Photo

BCCI announce the Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the Captain, while Shreyas Iyer will handlle the vice-captaincy.

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar have recieved their maiden call-ups. There are a number of youngsters in the team who will look to make an impact with an eye on the 50-over World Cup next year. Deepak Chahar and Ravi Bishnoi, who is part of the reserves for the T20 World Cup will also be part of the squad. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been included as the two wicket-keeping options.

Shahbaz Ahmed, who replaced Washington Sundar in ODI series vs Zimbabwe has been retained in the squad. The series is set to begin on October 6 in Lucknow.

IND squad for ODI series against SA

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa Tour of India Schedule (ODI Series)

October 6, 1st ODI – Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 1.30 pm IST

October 9, 2nd ODI – JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1.30 pm IST

October 11, 3rd ODI – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1.30 pm IST

SA ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

