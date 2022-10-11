Follow us on Image Source : SHIKHAR DHAWAN INSTAGRAM IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Hometown hero Shikhar Dhawan goes all party as skipper serves dinner ahead of decider

Highlights India will play South Africa on Tuesday in the final ODI in Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan is often seen hanging out with the Indian team

This will be India's last official match before the T20 World Cup

India’s stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying his return back to his hometown as he shared a picture where a host of Indian players were seen attending a dinner party. With the ODI series in balance at 1-1, the encounter in Delhi will serve as a decider with Shikhar Dhawan and Co in full confidence.

Taking to the Instagram, Dhawan shared a picture where the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Avesh Khan were part of the contingent for the dinner table. The caption of the post read, “Dinner time with boys #TeamBonding.”

Series so far

The Indian team has been performing well in the absence of start names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they have already left for Australia for the T20 World Cup. Shikhar in the meantime enjoyed his pre-match meal with his fellow colleagues as they prepare for the Tuesday clash. Shikhar recently led India to a series win in West Indies.

With the series on the line, India and South Africa are all set to battle it out in the 3rd and final ODI. South Africa won the first ODI by 9 runs, and the Men in Blue came storming back to win the 2nd game by 7 wickets. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1, and it is the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi that will witness the mouth-watering series decider.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 26

Matches won batting first: 12

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 230

Average 2nd Inns scores: 208

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 330/8 by WI vs NED

Lowest total recorded: 112/10 by INDW vs ENGW

Highest score chased: 281/4 by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended: 167/10 by IND vs PAK

The match in Delhi will start at 1:30 PM in Delhi as both teams will be looking to win the series as Keshav Maharaj and Shikhar Dhawan try to guide their respective teams to glory.

