Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA 3rd ODI: When and How to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India?

Highlights India won the second ODI by 7 wickets

The third ODI will take place in Delhi with rain expected to play part

The series is currently level at 1-1

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch India vs South Africa on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is all set for the series decider as both teams lock horns on Tuesday in the third ODI. After clinching the second ODI on Sunday in Ranchi, the Indian team will be full of confidence while South Africa will also be determined to win the contest and therefore the series.

Here are all details about the 3rd ODI:

When will the 3rd ODI between India vs South Africa be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs South Africa will be played on Tuesday, October 11.

What is the venue for the 3rd ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

At what time will the 3rd ODI between India vs South Africa match start?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 3rd ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the 3rd ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 3rd ODI match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Image Source : GETTY Keshav Maharaj

ALSO READ I NZ vs PAK 4th T20I: When and How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I in India?

What are the full squads?

IND ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

SA ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Latest Cricket News