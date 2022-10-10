Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NZ vs PAK 4th T20I: When and How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I in India?

NZ vs PAK, 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan on TV, online

Here are all details about the 4th T20I:

When will the 4th T20I between New Zealand vs Pakistan be played?

New Zealand and Pakistan are all set to lock horns on Tuesday, October 11 as they meet for the second time in the ongoing tri-series. The hosts will be full of confidence having beaten Bangladesh on Sunday. But revenge will still be on the cards as Kane Willamson's army lost to Pakistan last week. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the live streaming details of New Zealand vs Pakistan.

The 4th T20I match between New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, October 11th.

What is the venue for the 4th T20I between New Zealand vs Pakistan?

The 4th T20I match between New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

At what time will the 4th T20I between New Zealand vs Pakistan match start?

The 4th T20I match between New Zealand vs Pakistan will begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the 4th T20I between New Zealand vs Pakistan?

The 4th T20I match between New Zealand vs Pakistan will not be broadcasted in India.

The 4th T20I match between New Zealand vs Pakistan will be live streamed on the Amazon Prime.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Squad

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

