IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: India aim series-levelling win as they try to come back from Centurion disaster

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: Team India aim to level the two-match Test series against South Africa after being on the receiving end of an absolute humbling in in Centurion. The series decider will also be Dean Elgar's final match for South Africa and will be keen to end on a high.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Updates: Ideally, this should have been a Test match with which India would have wanted to stay alive in the series and South Africa take an unassailable lead after a car crash in Centurion, especially for the visitors. Whatever could go wrong, did for the Indian team as Ravindra Jadeja picked up a spasm on the day of the Test, bowling failed and batting - apart from two separate knocks - was miserable. In short, it was a Test match that India would want to forget but still have a chance to win the series if there were two more matches. However, it's just one and India can only level the series while South Africa have another chance to take a lead in the WTC table, especially with the squad they are sending to New Zealand. It will be Dean Elgar's swansong in Cape Town, a venue which hasn't been great for India. It will be a challenge as well as an opportunity for India to make amends for what they did wrong in Centurion to try and beat South Africa, which at this point looks difficult. Follow all the live updates of the second Test between India and South Africa-