Live now IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Score: India aim series-levelling win as they try to come back from Centurion disaster India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: Team India aim to level the two-match Test series against South Africa after being on the receiving end of an absolute humbling in in Centurion. The series decider will also be Dean Elgar's final match for South Africa and will be keen to end on a high.