IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan misses maiden ODI century by 7 runs, Twitter reacts

Ishan Kishan missed his maiden ODI century in the second game of the three-match ODI series against South Africa on Sunday. In the match played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Ishan performed brilliantly to score 93 runs off 84 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan hammered four boundaries and seven maximums at a strike-rate 110.7 before getting dismissed in his nervous 90's by Fortuin. He also completed a 150 plus runs partership with Shreyas Iyer in the match.

Here is how fans got disappointed and flooded Twitter with posts:

Earlier in the match, South Africa won toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 279 runs.

India Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing XI:

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

