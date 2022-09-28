IND vs SA 1st T20I: Mohammed Shami returns Covid negative, shares report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami recovers from Covid-19.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, India's bowler Mohammed Shami has returned negative for Covid-19. The Indian fast bowler shared the Covid-19 test report on his official Instagram page, writing "Negative".

Mohammed Shami has been rested from India's T20I series against South Africa and BCCI earlier today confirmed that Shami will not take part in the T20I series against South Africa as the pacer is yet to attain full recovery. Also, Umesh Yadav, who earlier replaced Shami for the Australia series has been included for the Proteas series too. Shami got infected with Covid-19 just before the Australian series after which he was rested.

