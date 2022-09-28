Wednesday, September 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC Players' rankings: Suryakumar Yadav inches closer to No.1, Babar Azam moves up

ICC Players' rankings: Suryakumar Yadav inches closer to No.1, Babar Azam moves up

ICC Players' rankings: Suryakumar Yadav is now on second place in the T20I rankings for the batter. Yadav is now only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2022 14:12 IST
Suryakumar Yadav, ICC T20I rankings
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav rises in ICC T20I rankings.

ICC Palyers' rankings: India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has inched closer to becoming the World No.1 T20I batter in the World. In the latest released ICC Players' rankings, Yadav has scaled one position up after overtaking South Africa's Aiden Markram to now rank No.2 batter in the World. Also, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has stormed into the top three as he too went past Markram. 

Suryakumar has performed well for the Indian team in recent times with his bat again doing the talking against Australia in the recently concluded series. Also, Azam has come back among the runs with his second century in T20Is in the ongoing series against England.

 

Notably, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has pipped Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and has become the new No.1 all-rounder. 

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News