PAK vs ENG 5th T20I: Naseem Shah hospitalised, ruled out of the fifth match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Naseem Shah ruled out of the fifth T20I.

PAK vs ENG 5th T20I: Ahead of Pakistan's fifth match against England, pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the match after being hospitalised. According to Pakistan media reports, a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson has informed them that Shah was admitted to a hospital due to high fever on Tuesday. It added that the speedster suffered a high fever after a chest infection which has ruled him out of the fifth contest. Also, the reports stated that Shah was asked to undergo different tests and is now feeling better.

However, it added that Shah's participation in the other matches will depend on the results of the medical reports. Naseem Shah played in the first match against England and was rested in the next three games. Shah leaked 41 runs in the first match and could not pick a wicket.

The young pace bowler is part of Pakistan's World Cup squad and is a crucial member of his team. He performed well for his team in the Asia Cup 2022 as he picked 7 wickets in 5 games. His final two sixes against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage were one of the highlights for the team.

