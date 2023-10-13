IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam targets to break losing streak against India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 12, 2023

Babar Azam is looking to break Pakistan's losing streak in ODI World Cup matches against India in the upcoming mega clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14. Babar also expressed his thoughts on the team's preparations and plan ahead of their third ICC World Cup 2023 game during the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India and Pakistan will revive the biggest cricket rivalry in the world when they take on each other on Saturday. Both teams recorded dominating wins in their opening two games to further spice up the upcoming clash. Rohit Sharma-led side will enter this game as favourites having never lost an ODI World Cup match in the previous seven encounters. But Babar said that his team is looking to break the seven-match losing streak on Saturday and will produce their best performance.

"I believe there is no point focusing on whatever has happened in the past," Babar Azam said. "I believe we need to focus on what is ahead of us. All these streaks are made to be broken. God willing, we will try to give our best tomorrow. Anything can happen on the day. I fully believe my team has done well in the first three matches, and will continue doing so in the coming matches."

Pakistan's captain also squashed off the pressure of facing India in front of a large crowd at the Ahmedabad venue. He added that the team will take this opportunity to display their best performance and will try to execute their plans for the India game.

"India-Pakistan is a big game, high-intensity game. All I have said to the boys is: give yourselves the best opportunity to win. Keep doing what you have been doing. execute your plans, keep your belief, Ahmedabad is a big stadium, a lot of people are coming, but this is a great opportunity for us to do well in front of them. We will just try to keep plans simple, give ourselves the best opportunity to, go execute the plans, and most importantly enjoy the experience."

Pakistan World Cup Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

