Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ T20I Series: Shubman Gill set for milestone achievement in Wellington I Know Details

Indian batter Shubman Gill is all set to register his name in the record books as he is on the brink of a milestone achievement for India. Gill, who is part of the Indian team for both the ODI and T20I series would look to make a statement after he missed out on the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Gill was part of the fabulous Gujarat Titans (GT) side that won the IPL title and will look to stamp his authority on the shortest format for India.

Milestone Alert

Gill will create history as soon as he steps on the field on Friday (November 18) at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The 23-year-old will become the 100th player to represent India in the shortest format of the game. So far 99 players have represented India in the T20I format since they first took guards in December 2006 against South Africa. Gill was the 227th player in the ODI format to represent India during the New Zealand tour of 2018-19.

Who earned the first cap?

Although against South Africa in December 2006, 11 players made their debut in the same match including the great Sachin Tendulkar, it was his fellow Mumbai mate who is credited with the first cap. Ajit Agarkar is credited to have earned the first cap for India due to his surname initials in alphabetical order. Tendulkar on the flip side, despite making his debut in the same match was credited with Cap No.11.

Who played in the first match?

The T20I match that India won by six wickets included the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Dinesh Karthik. The latter was most recently involved in the T20 World Cup and was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad.

ALSO READ I India tour of New Zealand: DD Sports acquires TV rights to broadcast IND vs NZ series

India’s Playing XI vs South Africa in first T20I

Virender Sehwag (c), Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Mongia, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, S Sreesanth

Milestone Caps for India

1st T20I Cap – Ajit Agarkar, South Africa vs India, at Johannesburg 2006/07

50th T20I Cap – Stuart Binny, Zimbabwe vs India, at Harare 2015

1st ODI Cap - Syed Abid Ali, England vs India, at Leeds 1974

100th ODI Cap - Pankaj Dharmani, India vs South Africa, at Jaipur 1996/97

200th ODI Cap – Stuart Binny, New Zealand vs India, at Hamilton 2013/14

1st Test Cap - Amar Singh, England vs India, at Lord's 1932

100th Test Cap - Baloo Gupte, India vs Pakistan, at Chennai 1960/61

200th Test Cap - Nayan Mongia, India vs Sri Lanka, at Lucknow 1993/94

300th Test Cap - T Natarajan, Australia vs India, at Brisbane 2020/21

India will play against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series which will then be followed by a three-match ODI series where again Shubman Gill be part of the team.

T20I Schedule:

Wellington (November 18)

Tauranga (November 20)

Napier (November 22)

ODI Schedule:

Auckland (November 25)

Hamilton (November 27)

Christchurch (November 30)

Latest Cricket News