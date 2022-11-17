Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India tour of New Zealand: DD Sports acquires TV rights to broadcast IND vs NZ series

DD Sports has acquired the broadcasting rights for upcoming India’s tour of New Zealand as the two nations lock horns in the T20I and ODI series. DD Sports will now broadcast the series in India, having previously done so in India’s tour of the West Indies in July and August. The digital rights are reserved with Amazon Prime while FanCode streamed India’s tour of the West Indies.

DD Sports gets the broadcasting rights

The news was confirmed on Wednesday evening in India as the fans will be able to watch the entire series on their TV sets. The Indian team who are in New Zealand after their semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup will look to make amends and bounce back. New Zealand on the flip side will also look for the same as they too had exited the T20 World Cup at the semifinal stage.

India’s tour of New Zealand

On Wednesday India’s skipper, Hardik Pandya and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson were seen riding a crocodile bike on the streets of Wellington as both posed for a picture ahead of the T20I series. Both India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series on Friday (November 18). Both the players were seen enjoying their timeout before the big series as they look to put their recent disappointments of the T20 World Cup semifinal behind them.

Hardik and Kane go all vintage on Wellington streets

In a video posted on the Instagram handle of the Blackcaps, both Hardik and Kane were seen riding a crocodile bike before they also posed with the T20I Series Trophy. Both teams are already geared up for the series, with India arriving from Australia.

Squads

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

India T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

T20I Schedule:

Wellington (November 18)

Tauranga (November 20)

Napier (November 22)

ODI Schedule:

Auckland (November 25)

Hamilton (November 27)

Christchurch (November 30)

All matches will be streamed on Amazon Prime and will be broadcasted on the DD Sports

Latest Cricket News