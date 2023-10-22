IND vs NZ: Daryl-Rachin pair breaks Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth's all-time World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra vs India at Dharamsala on October 22, 2023

New Zealand made a sensational comeback during their ongoing World Cup 2023 game against India at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Sunday, October 22. Indian bowlers quickly took control of the game with two early wickets while bowling first but a record-breaking stand from Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell put the Kiwis on track for a big total.

Both India and New Zealand entered the game unbeaten in this tournament and produced an impressive display for the top-spot clash. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami shone early with openers Devon Conway and Will Young's valuable wickets but were not able to keep the Black Caps under pressure.

Rachin Ravindra continued his dream run with another fifty while Daryl remained unbeaten in the crease with another brilliant knock. The duo added 159 runs for the third wicket to break a 36-year-old record for the highest partnership in India-New Zealand World Cup matches.

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar and veteran batter Kris Srikkanth previously held the record for the highest partnership for any wicket during India-New Zealand World Cup games. They recorded 136 runs stand for the opening wicket against Kiwis in Nagpur during the 1987 edition of the tournament to guide India to a huge nine-wicket win.

Highest partnerships in India vs New Zealand World Cup history

159 - Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, Dharamsala, 2023 136 - Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth, Nagpur, 1987 129* - Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif, Centurion, 2003 127 - Mohammad Azharduddin and Sachin Tendulkar, Dunedin, 1992 116 - MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, Manchester, 2019

Meanwhile, Shami gave India a breakthrough with Rachin's wicket in the 34th over. Rachin scored 75 off 87 balls but Daryl kept the scorecard moving in a hope for the potential maiden World Cup hundred.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

