IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Match Score: India look to clinch series in Raipur; Toss at 1 PM

Live now IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Cricket Match Score: India look to clinch series in Raipur; Toss at 1 PM IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Cricket Match Score: After beating the Kiwis side in the opening ODI, India take on Tom Latham and co. in the second match in Raipur. Rohit Sharma's men will look to clinch the series.