IND vs NZ, 1st T20I, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online?

Confidence will be high in the Indian camp as they take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series which kick starts in Friday (January 27) in Ranchi. India with a new looked identity under Hardik Pandya will be looking to stamp their authority on the series as they look to continue their impressive run. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will be held on 27th of January, Friday.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I online?

Live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

India's T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand's T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

