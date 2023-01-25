ICC Awards: Suryakumar Yadav, Renuka Singh share special message after winning honours; SKY names best knock

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav, Renuka Singh open after winning ICC Awards

ICC Awards: India's Suryakumar Yadav and Renuka Singh on Wednesday achieved accolades in the ICC Awards 2022. While Yadav bagged the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year Award, Singh won the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award. Reflecting on their brilliant performances in 2022, the Indian duo have shared a special message and thanked them for the honour.

Suryakumar Yadav names his best T20I innings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of Suryakumar Yadav and Renuka Singh, sharing messages after winning the awards. In one of those videos, Yadav can be seen thanking the International Cricket body for the honour and sharing his one-best knock from 2022.

"Thank you so much, ICC for naming me ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year. It’s a great feeling and 2022 has been amazing for me from a personal point of view," Yadav said. Meanwhile the Indian opened on his best knock too. "I really enjoyed the few knocks I played in that year and if I had to pick one knock which was especially very close to me was my first hundred for the country because the first hundred is always special and hopefully many more knocks to come," he added.

Renuka Singh opens on her best outing in 2022

Another Indian star Singh, who won the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year, also thanked her family and teammates for the success she achieved. She also named her memorable performance from 2022. "I am very happy to receive the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year Award. The most memorable performance for me was in Commonwealth Games 2022 as I was the highest wicket-taker there. Especially my performance against Australia in the Games was best for me, as playing against them is very special for me, she said.

"The second best for me was against England in Lords as playing at that venue is a dream. It was also special that we won that series against them. I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for this award as they have a big hand in my success. My teammates are backing me a lot. At the NCA too, trainers back me when I practice. I will give credit to the teammates, family and coaches," she added

