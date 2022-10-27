IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli races ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam & Michael Hussey

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli creates new milestone

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Exceeding all expectations and answering all his critics, former Indian team captain Virat Kohli has made a stunning return. His heroics at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be legendary as he pulled off a stunning feat against Pakistan on October 24, 2022. Courtesy of Virat Kohli's fiery innings, India pulled out victory from the jaws of defeat and left Pakistan stunned.

Virat Kohli played his first T20 World Cup in the year 2012. Fresh out of his exploits at Hobart against Lasith Malinga, when Kohli walked up to the world stage, he was expected to go big and deliver. Over the years Virat has delivered and how. Unfortunately, Virat hasn't been able to win a T20 World Cup to date. He certainly has been a recipient of the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup, but his hunt for the T20 World Cup is still on. The former India captain was his undisputed best in the years 2014 and 2016. On more than one occasion, he carried his team through the tournament and this time around it seems no different.

Before this World Cup, Kohli's form was a cause of concern for the Indian cricket team. Many asked him to go back, play domestic cricket and regain his form. Kohli had been bereft of a century for 1020 days but come the Asia Cup, things did change for Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart scored a swashbuckling 122* and announced his return on the big stage. In the ongoing World Cup, Virat has scored a total of 144 runs and has scored two half-centuries. With this performance he has also registered an average of 89.0 in the history of T20 World Cups and has raced ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, who has an average of 57.0, Michael Hussey at 54.6, Babar Azam at 50.5 and Charith Asalanka at 47.3.

Virat Kohli will now take field for India against South Africa on October 30, 2022.

