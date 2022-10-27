T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Virat Kohli has his eyes set on 'THIS' Chris Gayle record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat eyes a T20 World Cup back

T20 World Cup 2022: It is finally time for the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma to take the field against the Netherlands. In a high-octane clash that was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pakistan, India outplayed Pakistan and won the match by 4 wickets. The former India skipper scored a swashbuckling 82* off 53 deliveries and helped India get over the line. A lot was riding over Kohli but he has certainly delivered on the big stage.

The man of the hour, Virat Kohli has been the backbone of the Indian cricket team for many years now and has driven India to many memorable victories. On the big stage, when all the teams have a go at each other for the World Cup, the batsman comes alive and makes sure that he delivers on the big stage. This is Virat Kohli's 5th T20 World Cup and he still hasn't been able to be a part of any victorious campaign. He even led the Indian team in the 2021 T20 World Cup but they crashed out of the tournament in the initial stages owing to a loss against Pakistan.

The former India captain is on the verge of creating a World record and can past race past his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle. As of now, Virat Kohli has a total of 928* (Before the Netherlands clash) World T20 runs and is third on the list. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene has amassed a total of 1016 runs in 31 World T20 matches. Virat is now behind West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle who has scored 965 runs in 33 matches.

India's number three Virat Kohli is extremely crucial to the men in blue and his form will decide how far India goes into the tournament. The blue brigade do have the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav at their disposal but Virat Kohli's return to form has been serving a great purpose. If Virat continues to play with the current flow, he might just race ahead of Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene and become the highest run-scorer in the history of World Cups.

