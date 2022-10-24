T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh register 'HISTORIC' victory, defeat Netherlands by 9 runs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

T20 World Cup 2022: The Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup have been nothing short of spectacles that have showcased contrasting emotions. The contests are expected to intensify as the tournament progresses. The World Cup is being played across 7 Australian cities and will feature 45 matches. We were still in the hangover of India taking on Pakistan but when Bangladesh locked horns against Netherlands, nobody quite expected the match to pan out as it did.

In the 17th match, Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl against Shakib Al Hasan and his troops. Najmul Hossain Shanto opened the proceedings for Bangladesh with his compatriot Soumya Sarkar. Both Shanto and Sarkar couldn't score much for their team and the first wicket for Bangladesh fell on 43 at the start of the 6th over. It was Afif Hossain who took the onus on himself to score runs for Bangladesh. He ended up scoring 38 off 27 deliveries. Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede were the wreakers-in-chief for the Dutch as they scalped a total of 4 wickets and conceded just 50 runs. Bangladesh somehow scored 144 at the end of their 20 overs.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid & Sunil Gavaskar's reaction to India's victory will light up your day

On the other hand, the Netherlands side was pretty adamant to show the world what they are made up of. Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd couldn't help Netherlands with their cause. Taskin Ahmed sent Singh with his first ball. It was Colin Ackermann from Netherlands team who tried to show some fight as he scored 62 off 48 deliveries. At a strike rate of 129.17, Ackermann struck 6 boundaries and 2 sixes. Scott Edwards and Paul van Meekeren tried to help Ackermann with his heroics but they perished for 16 and 24 runs respectively. Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed scalped 4 wickets and conceded just 25 runs in his quota 4 overs. This is Bangladesh's first win in the second round of a T20 World Cup game.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma gets emotional as Indian fans unite on National Anthem

Teams:

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Netherlands XI: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Latest Cricket News