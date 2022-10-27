IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter bashes KL Rahul as he fails to deliver again

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul trolled on Twitter

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Problems are plenty for Indian opener KL Rahul. Somehow, the Indian team has persisted with him and the management has been backing his capabilities as a player, but Rahul has just not been able to deliver at the top of the order. In the T20I format, the powerplay is a crucial juncture of the game and the batting side always tries to maximize it. A competitive powerplay score gives an edge to the batting side irrespective of chasing or setting up a target.

When India took on Pakistan on October 24, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they were chasing a competitive total of 160. With the likes of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi, team India needed its openers to stand up and deliver. Against Pakistan KL Rahul scored 4 runs off 7 deliveries and was dismissed by Haris Rauf. This certainly was not the first time that Rahul has consistently failed to score runs at the top of the order. There was a lot of conjecture around KL Rahul and his selection, but Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management have shown faith in the Bengaluru-based batsman and he is yet to deliver.

Before the start of the World Cup, India tried Rishabh Pant for the opening slot but he did not get enough opportunities. In two World Cup matches, Rahul has scored a total of 13 runs and has faced 20 deliveries and his problems don't just seem to end. Rahul has hit just one boundary and has batted with a strike rate that is below 100. As of now, the Indian team has a good headache to address. They have Pant in their squad who can certainly bat at the top of the order, but it will be interesting to see if the Indian team uses him amicably and rests Rahul for a few games.

Here is how Twitter reacted to KL Rahul's dismal performance:

