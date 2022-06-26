IND vs IRE Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch 1st match - Date, time, venue, schedule, squads

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Coach VVS Laxman gives a prep talk ahead of the first IND vs IRE match

India is set to play the first T20I match against Ireland of the two-match series

Here are all the details the first match of IND vs IRE:

Is it the first time that India will face Ireland?

No, Team India and Team Ireland faced each other in three matches before this tour.

When were the matches? Who won?

The first time India met Ireland was in 2009 during the T20 World Cup. After that, the teams came face to face after nine years in 2018 for playing two T20I games.

India won all three games played against Ireland.

When is the first match of IRE vs IND?

The first match is scheduled to be played on 26th June, Sunday.

At what time will be the first match of IRE vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 9.00 PM in India.

Where will be the first match of IRE vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India

Where will be the first match of IRE vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com. website.

What is the venue of the first match of IRE vs IND?

The first match will be played at The Village, Dublin.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.