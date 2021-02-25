IND vs ENG: R Ashwin dismisses Ben Stokes for record 11th time in Tests; joins Kapil Dev in elusive list

Image Source : BCCI R Ashwin

In the 10 previous times that Ravichandran Ashwin has played against England's Ben Stokes, he has got the better of the all-rounder on each occasion and on Thursday, he got one better, as he dismissed him for the record 11th time during the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium which saw him joing the great Kapil Dev and his teammate Ishant Sharma in an elusive list.

In the 18th over of the second innings, Ashwin dismissed Stokesm trapping him in front of the middle stump. No other batsman has been dismissed more times by Ashwin than Stokes, surpassing Australia's David Warner with 10 dismissals and Alastair Cook with nine.

Overall, Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to get the better of a single batsman 11 or times in Tests. Kapil Dev features on the list twice having dismissed Pakistan's Mudassar Nazar 12 times and England's Graham Gooch 11 times. Ishant is the other bowler on the list having dismissed Cook 11 times.

Talking about the game, India were folded for 145, having taken a 33-run lead in the first innings. But the spin combination of Axar Patel and Ashwin have continued their dominance to snare six wickets between themselves.

The four-Test series is presently tied at 1-1 after India bounced back to win the second Test in Chennai with a 317-run win.