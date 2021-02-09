IND vs ENG | Kevin Pietersen mocks Team India after Chennai loss against England

Image Source : GETTY Kevin Pietersen

Former England player Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday mocked Team India after their disappointing defeat in Chennai against England, reminding them of the warning he had issued to Virat Kohli's men pertaining to their Test series against Joe Root-led side after their glorious win at Gabba last month.

"India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha," he tweeted after India suffered their second defeat at home under the captaincy of Kohli, losing to England by 227 runs in the Test series opener.

Earlier, after the series win in Gabba last month, while most took to social media to congratulate India for their impressive heist at Australia's den, Pietersen tweeted saying, "India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen."

India were set a target of 420 in the final innings in Chennai, but lost Rohit Sharma early in the chase. The reverse swing of James Anderson, ably assisted by left-arm spinner Jack Leach combined to take seven wickets between themselves helped England fold India for just 192 runs.

The win helped England take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series while denting India's hope of reaching the World Test Championship final.