IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 3: Shubhman Gill struggling to get rid of his rough patch, Twitter reacts

The Indian management and the team setup are always expected to play a huge role in grooming and mentoring a youngster who fits in their plan and scheme of things. In this process, the Indian team management has placed huge bets on Gujarat Titans batsman Shubhman Gill.

Gill, who first burst on the international stage with his exploits in the ICC U-19 World Cup, came with great promise but at the time it seems like he is struggling on the international stage. With the likes of Rohit and Rahul missing out on the final Test match due to injury concerns, Gill was handed over an opportunity to open the batting with experienced campaigner Cheteshwar Pujara and play out the first hour of the first session which would have ensured India's stronghold on the final Test match which is being played at Edgbaston.

With five slip fielders in place and James Anderson steaming in, both Gill and Pujara were expected to play out the first hour. English veteran Anderson kept bowling outside off and Shubhman Gill fell prey to his tactics. He nicked one ball which traveled straight to Zack Crawley who was stationed at the second slip. An action replay of his dismissal in the first innings of the same Test match.

This certainly might be a minor halt in Shubhman Gill's Test career as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be back for India's next series and Shubhman Gill might be either benched or dropped if he does not address his ongoing problems.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah