IND vs ENG 5th T20I | Chris Jordan grabs one-handed stunner to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav: Watch

A dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav had to walk back on Saturday after Chris Jordan grabbed a stunner at the boundary rope in the fifth and final T20I of the India-England T20I series.

Suryakumar, batting on 32, picked Adil Rashid's googly to loft the ball towards long-on. However, Jordan was quick enough to reach the spot.

Jordan plucked it with his right hand before throwing it towards Jason Roy, who came in from deep mid-wicket. Even Roy was left astonished after seeing Jordan's unbelievable effort on the field. Suryakumar's innings came to an end as he departed after scoring a quick-fire 17-ball 32, laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Earlier, India registered a flying start as skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma stitched a 94-run opening stand. Kohli, who promoted himself up top in KL Rahul's place, scored his 28th T20I half-century while Rohit scored a fiery 64 off 34 deliveries.

KL Rahul, who failed to put up a big score on the board in the first four T20Is, made way for pacer T Natarajan in the Playing XI. The five-match series is locked at 2-2 after India won the fourth T20I by a narrow margin of eight runs.