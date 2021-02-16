IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Felt pressure on return after two years, was discussing a lot with Ashwin: Kuldeep

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kuldeep Yadav

Virat Kohli-led India emerged on top as the visitors defeated England by 317 runs on Day 4 of the 2nd Test, levelling the four-match series 1-1 and keeping hopes of qualifying for World Test Championship (WTC) alive.

The England side, while chasing a daunting target of 482, bundled out on 164 as debutant Axar Patel scalped maiden five-wicket haul at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Tuesday. He was assisted by Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, who also plucked three and two wickets each.

Moeen Ali entertained the fans with some late fireworks -- hitting a quick-fire 43 off 16 -- but the Indian spinners ran riot on a rank turner at Chepauk.

Kuldeep, playing his first Test after over two years, said that his job was to keep control and contain runs from one end. The chinaman bowler also revealed that there was some 'pressure' on him, having not played any Test since the last couple of years.

Kuldeep last played a Test against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. He has since been a part of the Test squad but only warmed the bench.

"It was important to stay along with the team when it's playing well. My job was to keep control, contain runs from one end and chip in as one of the three spinners on this track. We have been planning for this series for a long time, right from the Australia series," said Kuldeep.

"There was some pressure (on himself), having not played a lot of Tests in the last two years. Was discussing a lot with Ashwin regarding bowling in right areas and putting the pressure on the batsmen."

"We weren't worried (on losing the first Test), we have been in such situations before, in my first series (in 2017), we had lost the first Test against Australia in Pune. We're relaxed, we knew we had the team to come back and perform. Everyone was just focused on doing well in this Test," he concluded.

Axar also termed his maiden five-wicket haul as 'special'. In the first innings, the left-arm spinner had plucked two wickets while complimenting homeboy Ashwin, who registered five-wicket haul followed by a century in the second innings.

"It was a good experience, to get a five-wicket haul on debut is special. As Kuldeep said, there was much happening on the pitch. It was about varying your speed and I just kept doing it. Forced the batsman to make mistakes. On the first day itself, it was turning. So, we bowled tight lines and got the rewards," said Axar.