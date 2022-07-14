IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina's day out at Lord's

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin at Lord's stadium

London| India is taking on England in the second One Day International at the legendary Lord's stadium. India is leading the three-match ODI series by 1-0 at the moment and they will look to play out of their skin if they are to clinch the ODI series. If India manages to win the ongoing match, they will inflict a series loss to the hosts after a long period of 8 years. As far as Indian cricketing history is concerned, a lot of it is related to the legendary Lord's stadium. Kapil Dev and his underdog Indian team won the world cup finals at this stadium. In 2002, when the Indian team chased down 326 runs courtesy of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif's blinder, it was Lord's, that was witness to this thriller.

The second ODI at the legendary Lord's stadium today witnessed a reunion of a few Indian greats including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni. Each one of these have their history on the ground. Sourav Ganguly has a very memorable attachment with this ground as he took his T-shirt off after Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj chased down a mammoth 326 that stunned Nasser Hussain and his side. As of now, India is on rampage mode. The Rohit Sharma-led side is doing an Eoin Morgan against this Eoin Morgan-built side. India's aggressive approach in the T20I series sparked curiosity all over the globe and people like Michael Vaughan are rooting for India to win the T20I World Cup.

England is currently on the backfoot as they have a series to have. It seems like Jos Buttler is having a tough time managing the English captaincy as he is completely out of form and is not even close to his form in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. With one win India is 2-0 in the series and England will have nothing to play for in the final ODI.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna