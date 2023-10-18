Ind vs Ban: Virat Kohli reveals main reason behind upsets in World Cup ahead of India's Bangladesh clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli shared his feelings ahead of Bangladesh clash saying that there are no big teams

The regularity of the upsets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup is getting scary as no game is big or small anymore as it seems any team can beat any other on any given day and take the opposition lightly at your own peril. England and South Africa have paid for it already against Afghanistan and the Netherlands respectively and all other supposed big teams would have learned their lessons, who are to play them. Ahead of India's game against Bangladesh, batting star Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on the opposition skipper and the big reason behind so many upsets.

Kohli, who has played against Shakib for more than a decade now, heaped praise on the veteran all-rounder saying that his control is his biggest strength and has the ability to deceive the batter. Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli said, "Over the years, I’ve played a lot against him. He’s got amazing control. He’s a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical. You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren't able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out."

Kohli further added that the big teams shouldn't be the only focus. There should be no such term as a big team as when those supposed big teams become the focus, there's a problem. "There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens," added Virat Kohli ahead of the game against Bangladesh.

Team India already has six points in the bag and Thursday, October 19 will provide another opportunity for them to add a couple of more points to the tally before two big games against New Zealand and England.

