Rohit Sharma to join Indian squad in Australia only before Test series, Wriddhiman Saha part of touring group

Image Source : BCCI.TV Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will not be part of the Indian squad that is scheduled to reach Sydney on November 12 for the long tour of Australia. Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha, who had injured his hamstring during IPL 2020, will be flying with the touring group.

Rohit was dropped from all the three squads for the tour of Australia owing to a hamstring injury he incurred during IPL 2020 for which he had missed four matches at the back of the league stage. But he returned to play in Qualifier 1 and scored a match-winning 68 against Delhi Capitals in the final. On the eve of the IPL final in Dubai, BCCI released a statement where Rohit was included for the Tests, but rested for the limited-overs fixtures in a bid to regain fitness for the red-ball contest.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Rohit will be travelling to Bengaluru where he will recover from the injury at the National Cricket Academy before joining the squad in Adelaide for the Test series which begins on November 17.

Saha too had incurred an injury in his hamstring ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's playoffs matches. He is one of the two wicketkeepers in the Indian Test team along with Rishabh Pant. He will, however, be travelling to Australia along with the rest of the contingent.

Ishant Sharma, who had suffered an abdominal muscle tear during IPL 2020, will reach Australia before the Test series. He is presently at the NCA undergoing rehab.

