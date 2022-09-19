IND vs AUS: KL Rahul looking forward to AUS series, says 'I am working towards how I can improve'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul Press conference

India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul is looking forward to the upcoming Australia series as he looks at it as an opportunity to improve himself. Ahead of the first T20I against Australia, Rahul addressed the press and spoke about how he can improve as an opener.

"I am working towards how I can improve as an opening batter and give more impact to the team," the Indian limited-overs vice-captain said.

The veteran star has been criticized for his role in the team, while some have opted for India to use different combinations. On Sunday Rohit Sharma vowed to use Virat Kohli as an opener while the prepares for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Rahul's criticism does not stop there as his strike rate also has become a huge issue for his critics. In Rahul's 61 T20I outings, 29 have come against Australia, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Yet to face South Africa, he averages a middling 30.88 with a poor strike rate of 133.56 in these matches.

"Most important thing what your teammates think, there's criticism. There are roles assigned by the management. We criticize ourselves more than others do," the Indian stand-in skipper said.

Rahul's place in the Indian team will be under threat after Virat Kohli was seen in fluent form. The former Indian skipper returned with a bang and scored a hundred against Afghanistan with an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries.

After Virat's success at the spot, former cricketers and pundits have urged Virat to open the innings, while KL Rahul could suffer from the combination. With six T20I games still in hand, the Indian team could try several options in different departments. If that is the case, Rahul could have to sit out. Rohit Sharma was rested for the final T20I against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

India play the Aussies in a three-match T20I series that starts on Tuesday with Rohit Sharma leading the Indian contingent.

