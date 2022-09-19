Virat Kohli: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed by Virat in extraordinary stat, records best innings per 100 ratio

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli is back in form and has amassed some terrific numbers in his career. The Delhi-born batter has added another feather to his impressive cap after he recently recorded his 71st ton on the international stage. By recording the ton he now has the best innings per 100 ratio on the international stage, leaving behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat records best innings per 100 ratio

As things stand, Virat has scored 71 hundreds at the international level in 522 innings (all formats combined). This means that the former India captain has scored a hundred every 7.35 innings. Compared to Sachin, he scored his 100 hundreds in 782 international innings, which sees his tally ranked at 7.82 innings per hundred.

Interestingly, in this stat, the player recording the lowest ratio ranks higher as he takes fewer innings than the other. Therefore, Virat remains ahead of the great Tendulkar despite scoring only one hundred in more than two years. His knock of unbeaten 122 against Afgnistahn saw him record his first ton since November 2019.

Alongside Virat and Sachin, South Africa's Hashim Amla comes closer to the Indian pair. The former Proteas star scored 55 tons in 437 innings which averages 7.95 innings per hundred. He is joined on the list by fellow South African greats Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers.

While Kallis scored 62 hundred in 617 innings his fellow compatriot de Villiers scored 47 in 484 matches. They both averaged 9.95 and 10.30 respectively on the international stage. Sri Lanka is represented by Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who both have an average of 10.57 and 13.43 respectively.

It now remains to be seen how Virat improves on his tally with still plenty of cricket left in him. At 33 the former India captain will look to improve on his numbers, the likes of David Warner and Rohit Sharma are also part of the debate but will have to significantly improve on their numbers if they are to catch Virat and Sachin.

