IND vs AUS: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma dropped as India make four big changes for 4th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India made four changes to their line-up for 4th T20I against Australia

Team India aim to seal the five-match T20 series against Australia in the fourth game at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1. The loss in the third T20I seems to have affected the team balance and the management's thinking as the Men in Blue made as many as four changes for the fourth T20I with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Mukesh Kumar returning from a break and marriage respectively.

Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna all were left out with Jitesh Sharma and Deepak Chahar also coming into the side apart from Iyer and Mukesh. Prasidh registered the most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in T20Is in the last game while he and Arshdeep failed to defend a high score of 222 runs on a flat wicket in Guwahati a few days ago. India are batting first again and will hope for a much better performance from the bowlers.

On the other hand, Australia also made some significant changes in their line-up, five to be exact. Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green were the ones to come in with the latter making his T20I debut after playing nearly 200 matches in the format across franchise leagues. All the World Cup stars including Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis returned home after the third T20I, with Travis Head being the only one to stay back.

Australian skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl saying that dew would be a factor and that the wicket looked good. Wade's Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav too wanted to bowl but mentioned that the batting has been in the form and hoped that it fires yet again.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Latest Cricket News