IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell goes past Nicholas Pooran during his match-winning knock in 3rd T20I

Glenn Maxwell ended his stay in India on a special note slamming his fourth ton in T20 Internationals, off just 47 deliveries to help Australia chase down a mammoth target of 223 runs. With this win, the visitors also stayed alive in the five-match series after losing the first two games.

Coming back to Maxwell, the all-rounder single-handedly took the attack to the opposition after coming in to bat at 66/2 in the 6th over. He smacked a total of 8 sixes in his innings taking his tally of maximums against India in the shortest format to 37. In the process, he went past West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran who earlier owned the record of hitting most sixes against the men in blue in T20Is. Pooran has smashed 35 sixes against India and now stands at the second position in this aspect.

Most sixes against India in T20Is

Players Sixes Glenn Maxwell 37 Nicholas Pooran 35 Dasun Shanaka 29 Evin Lewis 28 Kieron Pollard 27

Dasun Shanaka is at the third place with 29 sixes to his name while two more Caribbean players - Evin Lewis and Kieron Pollard - are next in the list having smacked 28 and 27 sixes respectively. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is also close to breaking yet another record of Rohit Sharma but not until he faces India again. The latter is at the second position when it comes to hitting most sixes against a single team. Rohit has hit 39 sixes against the West Indies while the Aussie all-rounder has already smashed 37 maximums vs India. But with Maxwell set to miss the last two T20Is of the ongoing series, he will have to wait to create a record in this aspect.

Most sixes against a team in T20Is

Player Opposition Sixes Leslie Dunbar (Serbia) Bulgaria 42 Rohit Sharma (India) West Indies 39 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) India 37 Aaron Finch (Australia) England 35 Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) India 35

It rained records for Australia's big show on the evening as he is also now the highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is against India with 554 runs to his name. Only Nicholas Pooran has amassed more runs (392 runs) than him while facing the Indian bowlers.

