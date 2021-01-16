IND vs AUS | 'Straight out of service station?' - Warne, O'Keeffe roast Rishabh Pant over his neon glasses

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant

There is never a dull moment when India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is on the field. Known for his chirping from behind the stumps, Pant has been seen motivating the bowlers when he's keeping.

In the on-going fourth and final Test between Australia and India, Pant caught the eye of former Aussie cricketers, Shane Warne and Kerry O'Keeffe, for his choice of sunglasses.

Pant was sporting glasses with neon rims on the first session of Day 2 of the Gabba Test. Warne and O'Keefe, while commentating, didn't hold back in pointing out Pant's unusual choice of sunglasses.

“What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull?” Warne asked O’Keeffe.

“Straight out of the service station? They are servos aren’t they?” O’Keeffe replied. “And he bought flowers as well. No they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin. Would you like fly buys with those?”

"You would want them to get scratched so you could put them in the bin!"



Shane Warne and Kerry O'Keefe aren't having Rishabh Pant's sunglasses 😂😂😂#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NP88lZ6Roh — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 16, 2021

Warne also showed pictures of India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has also sported colourful sunglasses on the field.

“Talking about those sunnies Skull there has been plenty of bad ones over the years, but there has been a few good ones,” Warne said.

“I’m not sure what category these ones go into? You talk about the bin Skull, but look at Shikhar Dhawan is rocking there goodness me. It looks like something out of the old movie Slapshot. I think he might need windscreen wipers Skull”

“You could weld in them,” O’Keeffe replied to Warne.