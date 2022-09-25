IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Weather report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Australia match at Hyderabad?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India are set to face Australia in the last match of the three-match T20I series on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The second T20I game played at Nagpur on Friday was reduced to just eight years due to rain. Will the series decider be interrupted by rain is something to watch out for.

Here are the all details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a high possibility of rain during the day however it is predicted to reduce during the match hours. It might drizzle during the game.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match and is predicted to around 79%. Cloud cover is expected to fluctuate in the range of 80% to 100% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 27 degrees celsius at the beginning of the match and it is expected to be 25 degrees celsius towards the end of the game.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda

Team Australia: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams

