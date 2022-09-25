Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Pant and Maxwell in action

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Australia on TV, online

Here are all details about the 3rd T20I:

When will the 3rd T20I of India vs Australia be played?

India are set to lock horns with Australia in the series decider match on Saturday. While the the men in blue will want to carry the momentum from their previous win, the Aussies will eye a comeback.

The third match will be played on September 25th, Sunday

What is the venue for the 3rd T20I of India vs Australia?

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will the 3rd T20I of India vs Australia match start?

The match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I of India vs Australia?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I of India vs Australia?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda

Team Australia: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams

Latest Cricket News