IND vs AUS 1st Test: Here's Mohammed Shami and Siraj's record against Australia ahead of Nagpur game

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy just a day away now, the focus will soon shift to spinners, and it will be the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, and Nathan Lyon, who will be grabbing all the headlines. Before the spinners start to rule, here's a look at how two frontline Indian pacers, Mohammed Shami and Siraj have performed against the mighty Australians.

Mohammed Shami vs Australia

Innings: 15

Wickets: 31

Economy: 3.55

Runs Conceived: 997

Average: 32.16

Best: 6/56

Sami has played quite a few games vs Kangaroos and has had a reasonable amount of success against them. He has taken 31 wickets at an economy of 3.55, and has more often than not, delivered with the new as well as the old ball

Mohammed Siraj vs Australia

Innings: 6

Wickets: 13

Economy: 2.85

Runs Conceived: 384

Average: 29.53

Best: 6/150

Siraj doesn't have the same level of experience as Shami, having played 9 fewer innings than him. But, he too, has had a good time against Australia, picking up 13 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 2.85. But irrespective of experience, Siraj has been in red hot form, and that was pretty evident in the series against New Zealand. While the red-ball is a completely different game, Siraj is known to put in his back, and churn up magical spells.

The Batting Department

In the batting department, it will Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara who would want to do all the heavy lifting. Both of them has a great record against the Aussies. In 36 innings played against the kangaroos, Virat has accumulated 1682 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 52. He also has seven centuries and five fifties against his name. Pujara, on the other hand, has accumulated 1893 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 42. He also has five 100s and 10 fifties against his name, with the highest score of 204.

The series will begin on Feb. 9 at 9:30 AM IST.

