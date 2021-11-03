IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli and batting unit face trial by Afghan spin, Check stats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian batsmen vs Afghanistan's spin bowling stats

After India's dismal show against New Zealand's spin web, the headache has turned into a migraine for India as they take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The Indian batters need to pull up their socks especially against the Afghan spin attack as their core spin duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been in lethal form in the ongoing tournament. Besides, the Afghan skipper- Mohammad Nabi also gives tensed nerves with his off-spin.

The deceptive leggie Rashid Khan is in sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. In the three innings, Khan has scalped seven wickets and has an economy of 4.74.

His partner in crime, Mujeeb Ur Rahman's form is no less as the in-form off-spinner has maintained an economy of 4.25 in and rattled six wickets in his two outings with the ball.

Ahead of the India-Afghanistan cracking contest, we look at the statistics of Indian batters- Kl Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant against Afghanistan's spin attack.

Indian Batters vs Rashid Khan in T20s:

KL Rahul | 18 Runs | 30 Balls | Outs 3 | Strike Rate 60.0 | Avg 6.0

Rohit Sharma | 19 Runs | 16 Balls | Outs 2 | Strike Rate 118.8 | Avg 9.5

Virat Kohli | 21 Runs | 24 Balls | Outs 1 | Strike Rate 87.5 | Avg 21.0

Suryakumar Yadav | 32 Runs | 28 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 114.3 | Avg -

Hardik Pandya | 27 Runs | 37 Balls | Outs 2 | Strike Rate 73.0 | Avg 13.5

Rishabh Pant | 77 Runs | 68 Balls | Outs 2 | Strike Rate 113.2 | Avg 38.5

Indian Batters vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman in T20s:

KL Rahul | - | - | - | - | -

Rohit Sharma | 26 Runs | 12 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 216.7 | Avg -

Virat Kohli | 2 Runs | 5 Balls | Outs 1 | Strike Rate 40.0 | Avg 2.0

Suryakumar Yadav | 1 Run | 2 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 50.0 | Avg -

Hardik Pandya | 13 Runs | 7 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 185.7 | Avg -

Rishabh Pant | 17 Runs | 11 Balls | Outs 2 | Strike Rate 154.5 | Avg 8.5

Indian Batters vs Mohammad Nabi in T20s:

KL Rahul | 55 Runs | 21 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 261.9 | Avg -

Rohit Sharma | 11 Runs | 15 Balls | Outs 1 | Strike Rate 73.3 | Avg 11.0

Virat Kohli | 2 Runs | 2 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 100 | Avg -

Suryakumar Yadav | 41 Runs | 25 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 164.0 | Avg -

Hardik Pandya | 2 Runs | 5 Balls | Outs 0 | Strike Rate 40.0 | Avg -

Rishabh Pant | 17 Runs | 8 Balls | Outs 1 | Strike Rate 212.5 | Avg 17.0