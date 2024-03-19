Imad Wasim stars as Islamabad United scrape home to nervy win in final to clinch third PSL title

Follow us on Image Source : THEPSLT20 X Islamabad United became the most successful team in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history after winning their third trophy beating Multan Sultans in the final

Islamabad United became the most successful team in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history as the Men in Red prevailed in a final ball thriller against the Multan Sultans in the final of the 2024 edition in Karachi on Monday, March 18. Islamabad United have now won three titles after playing as many finals and the first since 2018 as the Sultans were subjected to their third loss in a row in the summit clash. The two-wicket win also marked the first title as head coach for Mike Hesson, who till last year was Director of Cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

It was out and out Imad Wasim show on and off the field for Islamabad United as the former Pakistan all-rounder in the form that he is in has definitely staked his claim for a spot in the national team for the T20 World Cup. Wasim dismissed two of the Multan Sultan batters in his very first over as Sultans found themselves in early trouble. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan put on a rescue act with the star of the season with the bat for the Sultans, Usman Khan, however, he couldn't last long as he went after scoring 26.

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan got his opposite number. Johnson Charles too departed early as Sultans were failing to build any big partnership. Usman did smash a fifty but it wasn't enough as the Sultans lost four wickets in a space of 12 runs with Imad Wasim completing a magnificent fifer. Imad now had the best figures for a bowler in a PSL final as it looked like Sultans could end up with a middling 135-140 total before veteran Iftikhar Ahmed lifted the 2021 champions to 159.

The United too lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay but Martin Guptill from one end ensured that the runs continued to flow. Skipper Shadab too was dismissed early as much like the Sultans, United too were in need of one decent partnership and that came for the fourth wicket between Guptill and Azam Khan. Guptill slammed his half-century while Azam continued his magnificent run with the bat but fell just when it seemed he was leading United towards the win.

United looked towards Imad Wasim yet again to get them out of trouble and the left-hander provided the calm brains the Men in Red needed to get through the chase. United kept losing wickets but Wasim needed just one of them to stick around alongside him and Naseem Shah was that one lower-order batter, who with a six and a couple of fours brought the chase closer before his younger brother Hunain finished it off in the final over.

United got home on the final delivery with two wickets in the bag as they won their third PSL title.