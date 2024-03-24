Imad Wasim reverses international retirement, makes himself available for T20 World Cup for Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Imad Wasim has made a U-turn on his international retirement for Pakistan

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim confirmed on Saturday, March 23 that he has come out of international retirement to be available for the T20 World Cup 2024. Wasim, who had announced his retirement in November 2023, mentioned that after the talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he has decided to reverse his call. Wasim was one of the stars of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) having a sensational season for the eventual champions Islamabad United including a fifer in the final.

After winning the tournament, the United skipper Shadab Khan too advocated Wasim's return given the form he has been in, with both bat and the ball across T20 leagues around the world. Taking to Twitter (now X), Imad wrote, "I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024.

"I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!," Imad added.

Imad had the best average for a spinner after Usama Mir and Abrar Ahmed as he took 12 wickets in the tournament including the figures of 5/23 in the final. With the bat, Imad struck at 128 scoring 126 runs including a knock of 59*.

In the Pakistan line-up, Imad Wasim could slot in at No. 6 alongside the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Azam Khan in the finishing role as their line-up looks solid for the tournament. Pakistan are set to play a five-match T20 series against New Zealand in April and then four games in May against England before the T20 World Cup with the Men in Green having to make a decision about their captain.