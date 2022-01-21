Friday, January 21, 2022
     
T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and Dates

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule: Here's the complete ICC Men's T20 World Cup match schedule, time table, timings in IST, venues and dates.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2022 13:07 IST
Aaron Finch
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Aaron Finch lifts the trophy as Australia celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup 2021. 

In a blockbuster T20 World Cup opener for India, the team was on Friday drawn to clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the fixtures. Here's is the full schedule.

T20 World Cup 2022 - Round 1 qualifiers

Oct. 16 – Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 16 – Qualifier2 vs Qualifier3 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 17 – Qualifier1 vs Qualifier4 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 18 – Namibia vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 18 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 19 – Scotland vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 19 – West Indies vs Qualifier1 -1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 20 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 20 – Namibia vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 21 – West Indies vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 21 – Scotland vs Qualifier1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 22 – Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 26 – England vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – England vs Australia – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 5 – England vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 2 fixtures

Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30 am – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – India vs A2 – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 – 5:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – India vs B1 – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

T20 World Cup 2022 – Knockouts and Final

Nov 9 – Semifinal 1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov 10 – Semifinal 2 – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 13 – Final – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

(All Timings are IST)

