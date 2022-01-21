Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aaron Finch lifts the trophy as Australia celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and Dates

T20 World Cup 2022 - Round 1 qualifiers

In a blockbuster T20 World Cup opener for India, the team was on Friday drawn to clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG as the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the fixtures. Here's is the full schedule.

Oct. 16 – Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 16 – Qualifier2 vs Qualifier3 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 17 – Qualifier1 vs Qualifier4 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 18 – Namibia vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 18 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 19 – Scotland vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 19 – West Indies vs Qualifier1 -1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 20 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 20 – Namibia vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong

Oct. 21 – West Indies vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 21 – Scotland vs Qualifier1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 22 – Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium

Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium

Oct. 26 – England vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28 – England vs Australia – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 5 – England vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 2 fixtures

Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30 am – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27 – India vs A2 – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane

Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 – 5:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6 – India vs B1 – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

T20 World Cup 2022 – Knockouts and Final

Nov 9 – Semifinal 1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney

Nov 10 – Semifinal 2 – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 13 – Final – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne

(All Timings are IST)