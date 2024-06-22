How can South Africa get knocked out in Super 8 despite being unbeaten so far in T20 World Cup 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : AP South Africa have been unbeaten in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 so far with six wins in as many matches

West Indies with a solid win against their fellow co-hosts USA have made Group 2 in the Super Eight interesting in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Windies chased down the target of 129 runs with 55 balls to spare and have provided a booster shot to their NRR (+1.8) and despite the loss to England, are very much in the fray to make it to the semis. However, that could happen at the expense of South Africa, who regardless of being unbeaten in the tournament so far, find themselves in a eerily similar situation at the inaugural T20 World Cup.

South Africa with wins against the USA and England are currently at the top of the table in Group 2 but since none of those wins came convincingly, the Proteas are required to beat the West Indies in their final Super 8 encounter. The Proteas won close games against Bangladesh and Nepal in the group stage and the wins in the Super 8 too have been the scraping victories.

South Africa's net run rate currently stands at +0.625 while England's is +0.412. England will have their memo ready before the USA game, win and win big. If England's net run rate goes past South Africa's, the Proteas then can't afford a loss against the West Indies, who looked in ominous touch against the USA on Friday (June 21) evening.

Hence, if England beat the USA, the West Indies vs South Africa encounter is a straight shootout for the semi-final spot. This is very similar to the situation South Africa were in 2007 as they came unbeaten from the group stage and beat England and New Zealand in the Super 8 but only to bow out after a 37-run loss to India, who eventually went on to win the tournament.

Captain Aiden Markram said that South Africa still haven't played a complete game yet and Sunday (June 23) evening in Antigua might not be a bad way to get that if the maiden title is on their horizon.