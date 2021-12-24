Friday, December 24, 2021
     
Watch: Harbhajan Singh's retirement speech, veteran spinner draws curtain on illustrious career

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Friday. The 41-year-old played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India.

New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2021 15:43 IST

One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old from Punjab took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.

Harbhajan, who made his India debut during an ODI against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998, last played for the country in March, 2016 during a T20I against the UAE at Dhaka.

One of the most memorable moments in his international career was when he snapped 32 wickets in three Tests, including the first Test hat-trick by an Indian, against Australia in March, 2001.

