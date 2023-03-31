Gujarat Titans start IPL 2023 campaign on high-note, thrash Chennai Super Kings in opening match

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in action

Gujarat Titans have started their IPL 2023 campaign just how they finished in the previous season as they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in the opening match on Friday. In the game played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat beat Chennai by 5 wickets. Batting first in the match, CSK scored 178 runs losing 7 wickets. In response, the Gujarat chased down the target in the last over with five wickets in hand.

Earlier, in this match, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, CSK scored 178/7, Ruturaj Gaikwad played an excellent innings of 92 runs for CSK. On the other hand, 23 runs came off the bat of Moeen Ali and skipper MS Dhoni played an unbeaten 14-run innings in the end. When it comes to Gujarat, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan took two wickets each from their side and Joshua Little got a wicket.

