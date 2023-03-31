Ruturaj Gaikwad gets out in nervous 90s, falls short of special milestone

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed impressive batting performance in the opening match of the IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Friday. However, he got dismissed in the nervous 90s and failed to register his second century in the tournament. In the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gaikwad smashed 92 runs off 50 deliveries at a strike rate of 184.00. His score included four boundaries and nine sixes. Alzarri Joseph trapped Gaikwad in his spell and Shubman Gill took an easy catch as the star batter made his way back to pavillion.

If Ruturaj had scored a ton in the game, then he would have reached a unique feat. Ruturaj fell short of 8 runs to become the 9th batter in IPL to smash two centuries. Players including Ben Stokes, Adam Gilchrist, Murali Vijay, Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum, Ajinkya Rahane, hashim Amla and Shikhar Dhawan have scored 2 centuries in the tournament. In IPl most centuries are scored by Chris Gayle (6 centuries) followed by Virat Kohli with five centuries.

Gaikwad smashed his first ton in the 2021 edition of IPL. In the same season he was the orange cap holder.

