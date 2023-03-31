GT vs CSK: Injury concerns rise for GT as Kane Williamson replaced by impact player

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Kane Williamson after suffering knee injury

In the opening match of the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, GT's Kane Williamson got injured during fielding. The star batter was replaced by Impact player Sai Sudharsan.

Williamson was forced off the field 13 overs into the game after he injured his right knee while taking a catch. The incident took place while he was fielding on the deep-square leg boundary, when he was trying to take Ruturaj Gaikwad's catch. He almost managed to save two runs, before it crossed the boundary ropes. By the time, the damage was already done.

There have been many injury concerns in different teams this season with star players like Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Jonny Bairstow being ruled out due to injury. With Williamson being replaced in the first game of the tournament, the injury concerns have been raised for Team Gujarat.

When it comes to Sudharsan, he scored 22 runs off 17 balls before getting dismissed by Rajvardhan Hangargekar. In the previous edition of IPL, Sudharsan amassed 145 runs in the 5 matches played with the highest score of 65 and a batting average of 36.25.

Earlier in the match which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat won toss and opted to bowl.

Chennai Super Kings XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu. Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Substitutes for CSK - Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu

